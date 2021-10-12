“That’s them relegated then!” These fans react to reports Eddie Howe set for Premier League return

Still without a win in the 2021/22 Premier League season, Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, will surely understand that unless there’s an immediate upturn in results, he faces the axe.

That would certainly appear to be something that his players believe is on the cards according to Football Insider.

The outlet has recently reported that members of the Saints’ playing squad believe their manager could be relieved of his duties in the coming weeks.

With a tasty so-called ‘six-pointer’ against fellow relegation contenders Burnley coming up at the end of the month, pressure is beginning to mount on the Austrian.

Interestingly, Football Insider also claims that one candidate eyeing the Southampton manager’s job, should Hasenhuttl be sent packing, is former Bournemouth gaffer, Eddie Howe.

Howe has yet to manage since he departed the Cherries in 2020 following an eight-year spell in charge.

Despite Newcastle United’s newfound wealth, following their takeover last week, and with manager Steve Bruce expected to be sacked, managing the Magpies is not something Howe is expected to push for and that could therefore leave the door to the south coast wide open.

Following the recent reports, several fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts. Some of the best reactions are below.

Newcastle want Kane and mbappe but Eddie Howe is waiting for the Southampton job as if they’d be after Eddie Howe ? — William aka Booga B (@William28006414) October 9, 2021

As if you would turn down the chance to manage the richest team in the world for Southampton — carl annan (@carl1707) October 9, 2021

If Southampton is the top of Howe’s ambition, then he’s definitely not the right coach for #nufc — Capital G5000 (@CapitalG5000) October 9, 2021