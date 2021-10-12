It may be a new season, but Donny van de Beek is experiencing the same old story at Manchester United.

The tricky Dutch midfielder isn’t really being given a look in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has often cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines.

So far he’s managed just six minutes of Premier League action, 45 minutes in the Champions League and his only 90 minute run out in the EFL Cup, per transfermarkt.

For a player of his undoubted talent, that’s a criminal waste of his time and United’s money.

Perhaps, to that end, La Stampa, cited by Football Italia, suggest that Juventus are showing a keen interest in taking the player in January.

Further, the outlet go as far as to say that Bianconeri director, Federico Cherubini, has spoken with the player’s agent concerning a switch.

With 2022 being a World Cup year, and the midfielder being left out of the recent Holland internationals entirely by Louis van Gaal, it’s clearly imperative that van de Beek is playing regularly again.

To that end, a reunion with former Ajax colleague, Matthijs de Ligt, may well appeal to the 24-year-old who needs to kickstart his career at the top level once more.

If Solskjaer is insistent that van de Beek stays put at Old Trafford, as he’s believed to have done in the summer, then he has to starting playing him in some games.

It does neither the club or player any favours whatsoever just having him warming the bench week in and week out.