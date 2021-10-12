Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a £45million transfer bid for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this January.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult spell at Man Utd since joining from Ajax last season, having surprisingly found himself out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

It’s strange to see Van de Beek overlooked like this, with the Netherlands international looking a hugely promising signing when he first joined after impressing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League at his former club.

It could now be that this new-look Newcastle will give Van de Beek a chance to revive his career, with the Magpies now under new ownership and looking to spend big on changing their squad this winter.

According to reports, Van de Beek is one of the first players NUFC have their eye on, and it seems sensible to go after a top player who is currently likely to be unsettled.

Van de Beek will surely want to be playing more than he is, and he’d likely find himself with more opportunities at Newcastle, who could build around him as they start this new era.

Jesse Lingard is another Red Devils ace who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times.