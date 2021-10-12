Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk provided a wonderful would-be assist for Netherlands teammate Memphis Depay.

The 30-year-old can be seen controlling the ball in a tight area in the penalty box, nutmegging an opponent and then swinging in a lovely looped cross back into the centre of the area for Memphis to header home.

Unfortunately, the goal was ruled out for offside on him.

You can watch the full video below:

Some assist from Van Dijk this ? pic.twitter.com/Cq25hjwzDP — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 12, 2021

Despite this assist being ruled out, Van Dijk did manage to get a goal courtesy of a Memphis corner when he powered a header home at the near post.

So it was only fair that he tried to repay the favour.