Manchester United dealt major injury blow as star unlikely to return for Leicester City clash

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a huge injury blow as Raphael Varane looks set to miss this weekend’s clash with Leicester City.

The summer signing from Real Madrid has started well for Man Utd, but he picked up a knock during the latest international break, and that looks like bad news for the Red Devils.

According to L’Equipe, Varane is now considered unlikely to be back in time for Saturday’s trip to the King Power Stadium, and the timing couldn’t really be much worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Harry Maguire has also been out injured, so it could be that United will now have to line up with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly against Leicester this weekend.

That seems far from ideal when the Foxes have the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho in their attack, and Solskjaer is already under enough pressure as it is.

Raphael Varane could be out for Manchester United’s game against Leicester
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star has no intention of signing new contract with the Gunners
Klopp “in love” with forward as Liverpool hold talks over beating Man City to transfer
Rio Ferdinand advises Newcastle to seal transfer deals for England trio, including Man Utd ace

The Norwegian tactician hasn’t done the most convincing job so far this season, despite investing so much on signings like Varane, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Varane has looked like a solid addition to the team, but he’ll be missed against Leicester if he really cannot make it back.

Lindelof and Bailly have never really looked reliable enough for United, so that’s really not the defensive pairing Solskjaer will have wanted to call upon when he’s so desperately in need of a result.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.