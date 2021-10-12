Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a huge injury blow as Raphael Varane looks set to miss this weekend’s clash with Leicester City.

The summer signing from Real Madrid has started well for Man Utd, but he picked up a knock during the latest international break, and that looks like bad news for the Red Devils.

According to L’Equipe, Varane is now considered unlikely to be back in time for Saturday’s trip to the King Power Stadium, and the timing couldn’t really be much worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Harry Maguire has also been out injured, so it could be that United will now have to line up with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly against Leicester this weekend.

That seems far from ideal when the Foxes have the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho in their attack, and Solskjaer is already under enough pressure as it is.

The Norwegian tactician hasn’t done the most convincing job so far this season, despite investing so much on signings like Varane, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Varane has looked like a solid addition to the team, but he’ll be missed against Leicester if he really cannot make it back.

Lindelof and Bailly have never really looked reliable enough for United, so that’s really not the defensive pairing Solskjaer will have wanted to call upon when he’s so desperately in need of a result.