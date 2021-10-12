(Video) Bruno Fernandes scores Portugal’s third from exceptionally tight angle vs. Luxembourg

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are running riot for their country against Luxembourg in Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier.

Ronaldo bagged a brace inside the game’s opening 13-minutes and his club teammate has since added a third.

Following a poor clearance from opposition goalkeeper Anthony Moris, Fernandes was able to latch onto a through-ball and although edged slightly wide, the United number 10 despatched his effort expertly.

With Fernandes’ goal coming after just 18-minutes, Luxembourg fans will now certainly be fearing the worse.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 1