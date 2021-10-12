England fell behind through a penalty kick midway through Tuesday night’s first-half World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

However, despite going one nill down early on, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have fought back valiantly to drag themselves level before the game’s half-time break.

After winning a free-kick close to the touchline, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish handed the ball to club teammate Phil Foden, who stepped up to whip in an inviting ball.

The ball in, which was excellently paced, saw defender John Stones pounce at the back post and tap home England’s equaliser.

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe