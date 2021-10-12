Video: “One of the best goalkeepers” – Lionel Messi has high praise for Aston Villa’s shot-stopper

Over the weekend, Argentina comes away with an impressive 3-0 victory against Uruguay. Despite La Albiceleste’s performance offensively, captain Lionel Messi had glowing words for their goalkeeper, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez.

The 29-year-old made six saves versus Uruguay, leading Messi to state to the media that his performance in the Copa America this past summer, Martínez has reached another level that should see him in the discussion as one of the better goalkeepers in the world.

“Dibu Martínez is essential, always when they arrive he always responds. Since the impressive Copa América that he had, we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” Messi said.

Argentina will welcome Peru to close out this round of World Cup qualifiers.

