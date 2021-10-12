Man City rival Liverpool & Arsenal for €80million forward transfer

Manchester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe in recent times and seems certain to earn a big move in the near future.

There has been plenty of transfer gossip surrounding Vlahovic recently, and the latest reports from Spain claim Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is now making him his top target as an alternative to Harry Kane.

The 21-year-old looks like he could be a fine fit at the Etihad Stadium, and City should have the money to see off competition from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for his signature.

Report suggest Vlahovic could cost as much as €80million to prise away from Fiorentina at the moment, and one imagines he’d be tempted by the opportunity to link up with Guardiola.

City looked close to signing Kane during the summer, but a move never worked out, so it could be that Vlahovic is now going to be the more realistic target for the club.

Then again, if Kane’s future is thrown into doubt again in January or next summer, it would be interesting to see City’s response.