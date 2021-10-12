Speaking during an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, former Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney has opened up on what his childhood was like.

Rooney, 35, was born in Croxteth in Liverpool – a poor area and by his admission, one that had a major influence on how he became to be the man he is today.

Despite showcasing one of England’s most successful footballing careers, Rooney, who lifted 16 major trophies, didn’t always have it easy.

Speaking on the Amazon Prime documentary, the former England international and current Derby County manager, when asked about his childhood, said: “I was brought up to fight… fight for everything. That will never leave me.

“I grew up in Croxteth. If you’re from there, you don’t think it’s a violent place.

“I’ve had full on arguments with my dad and he’d give me a slap.