It hasn’t been the greatest time for Wayne Rooney of late.

The Derby County manager has been having to keep things positive in the dressing room whilst understanding that all of his players will have had a grasp of the news that the club had gone into administration and what that meant.

On the pitch, the loss of 12 points, deducted for entering administration, has seen the Rams plummet to the foot of the Championship table.

Off it, there’s the question of salaries being paid on time, whether Mel Morris and the administrators of the club can actually construct a deal that’s attractive enough for a buyer etc.

One might imagine that at the end of each day at present, Rooney just looks forward to a decent night’s sleep, but even that could be denied him shortly.

According to The Sun, a neighbouring farm near his £20m Cheshire mansion want to build a shed where they can house 200 sheep during the winter months.

The noise is sure to annoy Rooney and his long-suffering wife, Coleen, though it isn’t clear at present whether they will place any objections to the construction.