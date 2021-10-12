Liverpool summer departee ruing decision and could seek January loan move

Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly ruing his exit from Liverpool and could look to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Wijnaldum was central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield, with the Dutchman playing a starring role in everything good that Liverpool have achieved over the past few years.

Unfortunately for the Reds, they were unable to agree terms with Wijnaldum over an extension to his contract, which expired in the summer and saw him depart.

Wijnaldum was drafted in by PSG, who took full advantage of the free agent market, also signing Ginaluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi without paying a penny.

The move to the Parc des Princes hasn’t quite worked out for Wijnaldum, who according to Todo Fichajes, considers his decision to part ways with Liverpool and join PSG a mistake.

It’s a mistake that the player is thought to be keen to put right, not by returning to Liverpool, there’s no mention of that being a possibility in the report, but by departing PSG on loan.

The report does note both AC Milan and Manchester United as supposed suitors, with both sides potentially looking to strengthen their midfield ranks in the January transfer window.

The potential stumbling block is, as per the report, over an option to buy, with PSG not particularly keen to part ways with Wijnaldum permanently so soon after making a three-year commitment to the midfielder (as was reported by Marca).

Liverpool could do far worse than signing Wijnaldum back on loan, should that be a possibility in January. The question mark would be over whether bridges were burned as he departed the club.

Said bridges would most certainly be burned were Wijnaldum to move to Man United. We’d take that idea with a pinch of salt at this point in time, even if the Red Devils could do with him in the double pivot.

Wijnaldum’s experience with PSG ought to serve as a lesson to players worldwide who are considering leaving a club where they are valued in search of a bigger pay cheque.

For footballers in the prime years of their career, there really is no amount of money that can substitute getting regular minutes on the field of play, which Wijnaldum isn’t at PSG.