Arsenal midfielder could be set for mutual termination January exit

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is being linked with a move back to Turkey, this time potentially on a permanent basis.

Elneny has had a pretty patchy six-year stint at Arsenal. On very rare occasions did he ever look capable of establishing himself as a starter, with his loan to Besiktas in 2019/20 a reflection of how far his stock had fallen at the Emirates.

The Egyptian had a role to play for Mikel Arteta’s men last time around, but it doesn’t look as though he will be given regular game-time at Arsenal following the arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga over the summer transfer window.

As a result, he could be set to depart, with Fanatik reporting that Elneny could be set to return to Istanbul by signing for Galatasaray the Turkish giants are understood to be keen on signing the 29-year-old on a free transfer.

As is mentioned in the report, with Elneny’s significance having dwindled at Arsenal there is hope that the club will agree to mutual termination of his contract, rather than demanding a transfer fee in exchange for him this winter.

That would at least give Arsenal the opportunity to free up some wages, which are currently being spent on a player who evidently doesn’t have the trust of his manager.