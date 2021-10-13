Video: Arsenal star hints he’s not being used in his favoured position

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has spoken about his favoured playing position in an interview via the club’s official YouTube channel.

The highly-rated young Belgian joined Arsenal from Anderlecht in the summer and has mostly been used in a defensive midfield role so far by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Lokonga himself, however, admits that, while he can operate in that number 6 role, he prefers to play more like a number 8 with more freedom to attack.

See below as Lokonga discusses his role and a number of other topics involving his move to the Emirates Stadium, such as advice from club legend Thierry Henry and how he’s settling in in London…

“That’s a good question. I like to be a No.8 so I can attack and I can defend,” he said in response to a question about his best position.

“More freedom, that’s what I like. But I also like No.6 so it’s difficult!

“I like both but the most important thing for me is to be on the pitch.”

Wherever Lokonga ends up playing in the long run, it seems clear the 21-year-old has a bright future at Arsenal.

Arteta could do well, however, to think about using Lokonga in a more advanced role, particularly as that’s been a bit of a problem area for the Spaniard’s squad in recent times.

