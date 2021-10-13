Aurelien Tchouameni’s asking price has been revealed as Chelsea and others show interest

Marca believe they know the figure that AS Monaco will demand in exchange for midfield gem Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni’s stock is on the rise. The 21-year-old midfielder has been showing his class for both club and country, which has earned him admirers in Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Frenchman looks set to have his pick of the European heavyweights, which is not a bad position for him to be in. However, any move hinges on the interested parties being prepared to meet his reported asking price.

A player with Tchouameni’s profile, a full France international at his tender age with a mixture of the qualities possessed by Les Bleus legend Patrick Vieira, as well as World Cup winning duo N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, is not going to come cheap in the modern market.

According to the report by Marca, AS Monaco are likely to demand as much as €60m [£51m] in exchange for their prized possession, a figure that all of the aforementioned clubs are capable of paying, should they be willing to do so.

Chelsea in particular will be wary of paying over the odds for Tchouameni, having signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco in a big-money deal back in 2017 and receiving little from the player in return.

That said, Tchouameni is quite clearly a huge talent and one that will provide reinforcement to the France midfield for years to come. The only question is over who he will be doing it for at club level…