Liverpool have reportedly been give a major transfer boost regarding a potential swoop for Monaco midfield sensation Aurelien Tchouameni.

The talented 21-year-old is the subject of a great deal of transfer gossip at the moment, with a host of Europe’s top clubs said to be chasing him after his superb form in Ligue 1.

It remains to be seen where Tchouameni will end up next, but latest reports from Marca suggest Liverpool are firmly in the running against the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp could do with replacing Georginio Wijnaldum, and it looks like Tchouameni could be clear to move to Anfield for a bargain asking price of just €60million.

Of course, Tchouameni might still end up at the likes of Chelsea or Madrid, but LFC seem to be firming up their interest, and would be another tempting destination for the France international.

There has also been talk of Manchester United scouting Tchouameni, so don’t expect this saga to be settled any time soon.

Liverpool will have hope, however, due to the player’s affordable asking price, with the Reds not tending to splash the cash as much as most of their rivals.