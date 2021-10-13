Big Sam set for special return to management

Big Sam Allardyce is set to return to the footballing dugout for the first time since he left his post as West Brom manager earlier this year.

However, the Englishman’s return will be under unique circumstances.

Ahead of a charity game, designed to raise funds for Gethin Jones’ mum who was recently diagnosed with Motor neurone disease, between an all-star side and the current Bolton Wanderers team, Allardyce has gladly accepted the chance to manage again – even if it is just for one night.

According to the Mirror, Allardyce will take charge of the All-Stars’ team on Sunday, Nov 14, 2021 (kick-off 1pm).

Some names understood to be involved include Bolton legends Jay-Jay Okocha, Ivan Campo and Kevin Nolan.