Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks reveals Hodgkin Lymphoma cancer diagnosis

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, reports Sky Sports.

As was reported by the Independent last week, Brooks was forced to withdraw from the most recent Wales squad as a result of an unspecified illness. We have now been given some clarity on the nature of the illness, and it’s bad news.

As is mentioned in the report by Sky Sports, the Bournemouth star’s diagnosis is stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma, which is defined by the NHS as, “an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body.”

Brooks took to social media to discuss his diagnosis and note that his prognosis is a good one. The 24-year-old is hoping to return to football soon, once the cancer has been beaten.

Those who have shared their well-wishes for Brooks include Arsenal, Chelsea, the Premier League and England official social media channels. The whole football world will no doubt be pulling for him.

Brooks is a young man in superb physical condition who has the odds in his favour. While any cancer diagnosis is frightening, there is optimism that he will be fit and ready to continue his footballing career further down the line.