Brendan Rodgers makes decision over possibility of managing Newcastle United

Following their eye-watering takeover, Newcastle United, now majority-owned by cash-rich Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, is expected to be on the lookout for a manager to replace Steve Bruce.

Although Bruce has yet to be relieved of his duties, recent reports (Telegraph) have suggested he may not be in charge come the Magpies’ next game against Spurs on the weekend.

In an attempt to find a suitable replacement, several managers have been linked with a move to the North of England.

Some names have included Ranges’ boss Steven Gerrard, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers.

However, according to recent reports, Rodgers has ruled himself out of the running with the Northern Irishman understood to be enjoying life at the King Power Stadium.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s John Percy, who claims Rodgers is not interested in succeeding Bruce, “if/when” he is sacked.

These latest reports will undoubtedly be well-received from all Foxes’ fans. Rodgers has done a remarkable job since taking charge in 2019 – not only has he transformed the squad’s playing style, he has also guided them to two major trophies, including last season’s FA Cup.

