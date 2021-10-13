Gus Poyet has suggested that Edinson Cavani should consider his future at Manchester United after falling down the pecking order.

The Uruguay international joined Man Utd last season and started well at Old Trafford, though he’s now likely to struggle to play as regularly following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Poyet believes the presence of Ronaldo in United’s attack seems to be hurting Cavani, with the 34-year-old now seemingly not guaranteed playing time for his national side either.

“He was unlucky, because without Ronaldo coming in, he was playing as the main striker,” Poyet told talkSPORT.

“The decision of Juventus, Man City getting involved, incredibly went against one person especially – and that was Cavani.

“Maybe he should move in January. From the outside, I don’t know him, but if I was him, seeing how things are now, and seeing him not getting to 90 minutes for the national team because he’s not playing – maybe.”

Cavani could perhaps play more often at club level and boost his international hopes by doing so, so it might be time for him to move on from the Red Devils.

Many United fans would be disappointed, however, as Cavani has become something of a fan favourite since his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The veteran front-man could have an important role to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with his quality and experience, but it’s also easy to understand why he might not be content with that at this stage of his career.