Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has tipped Roma striker Tammy Abraham as a player who could one day come back to Stamford Bridge for a second spell.

The England international left Chelsea for Roma in the summer after falling down the pecking order, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku always likely to make it harder for him to get regular games up front in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Abraham showed some promise earlier on in his Chelsea career, however, and he’s also started brightly in Serie A, showing that he might be a player worth looking at again in the future.

Lukaku also left Chelsea as a youngster before later returning, and Johnson can imagine the same might happen with Abraham, as he expects the 24-year-old might also be keen to play in the Premier League again.

“He’s scoring goals, enjoying his football again and he’s got a lot to offer,’ Johnson told bettingodds.com, as quoted by the Metro. “And naturally all the big teams are going to want strikers who are scoring goals.

“Chelsea have shown in the past that they’re not embarrassed to sign somebody back for a lot more money than they sold them for.

“If he continues to score goals then I think, yeah, they would be interested. Strikers are hard to come by, aren’t they?

“As a young Englishman, we’re all brought up to want to play in the Premier League, so I’m sure he’ll want to come back one day to settle some scores.

“I can also see him being part of the England set-up at Qatar 2022. He’s got age on his side.

“He’s a big physical lad, and for me he’s decent in front of goal as well. If he continues to score goals then he’s going to be hard to look past isn’t he?”

Chelsea have had a lot of success in promoting academy players in recent times, with Mason Mount and Reece James becoming regulars for the west London giants, so one imagines fans would welcome Abraham joining them back in the first-team one day.