Chelsea identify N'Golo Kante's international teammate as potential successor in midfield

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are reportedly targeting AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante.

Kante is arguably the best midfielder on the planet at current, so it may seem bizarre to be discussing the possibility of Chelsea finding a replacement.

However, the France international has been picking up injuries more frequently over the past 18 months, which raises questions over his longevity at this level.

Regardless, it’s a good idea for Chelsea to be proactive in their efforts to find a successor, and as per Todo Fichajes, they have done that in earmarking Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni, 21, has been impressing for AS Monaco, which has earned him a spot in Didier Deschamps France setup.

The youngster looks to be the natural successor for Kante for Les Bleus, so it wouldn’t be the worst idea for Chelsea to consider bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid over the summer transfer window, but the Spaniard is struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Though they have Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher returning from loan at the season’s end, Tchouameni is a real talent, one that Roman Abramovich won’t want to pass up.

