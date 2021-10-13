As many as six top clubs are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as he assesses his options before making a final decision on his future.

The Germany international is heading towards the end of his current contract with Chelsea, so could be one of the most tempting free agents on the market next summer.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are one of the six teams eyeing Rudiger at the moment, and it seems the player himself is not rushing a decision as he weighs up his options before committing to a move or a possible new deal with Chelsea.

The Blues would do well to keep hold of Rudiger after the huge improvement he’s shown under Thomas Tuchel this year, but it’s clear it’s not going to be easy.

The 28-year-old was not playing regularly under previous manager Frank Lampard, but he ended up being one of the team’s most important players as they won the Champions League under Tuchel.

Chelsea surely need to do whatever they can to keep Rudiger, but one imagines a top German player would find it hard to turn down an offer from Bayern.

One can imagine who some of the other six clubs eyeing Rudiger are, with Real Madrid recently mentioned as suitors by ABC, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with him by Goal.