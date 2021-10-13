Chelsea star set to sign contract extension and double earnings to £130k-a-week

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen will reportedly double his earnings after signing a contract extension.

Christensen had previously struggled to impose himself on the Chelsea back-line, but the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has seen him rise to one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

The Dane was influential for his country as they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and qualified for the 2022 World Cup without conceding a single goal.

Christensen was also called into action in the Champions League final after Thiago Silva picked up an injury, producing yet another flawless display.

With his stock dramatically on the rise, Chelsea are reportedly set to hand him a lucrative extension to his contract, which is currently due to expire in the summer of 2022.

According to Todo Fichajes, Christensen will DOUBLE his current earnings and bank €8m-a-year [£6.8m-a-year], which works out at around £130k on a weekly basis.

With Christensen being only 25-years-old, he’s just coming up to the prime years of his career. The supposed contract extension is a really shrewd bit of business from Marina Granovskaia.