Wayne Rooney is set to have a biographical documentary released on Amazon Prime.

The documentary is centred around the ex-Manchester United and England striker’s on-field antics, as well those that occurred, off the field play.

The former attacker, who now manages Championship side Derby County, will delve deep into his personal life as he seeks to lift the lid on what it has been like living in the head of Wayne Rooney – record goalscorer and one of the country’s most recognised sportsmen.

MORE: Chelsea trio feature alongside midfield Man United duo: Premier League’s best soon-to-be free agents

The former Red Devil has often seen his personal life heavily scrutinised with previous scandals ranging from being caught drink driving to having affairs with prostitutes.

However, in a rare and very revealing interview, one person who is set to finally break their silence on the former England international’s previous misdemeanours, is his wife, Coleen Rooney.

Speaking in a clip during the Amazon trailer, Mrs Rooney, when asked about her husband’s past behaviour, can be heard saying: “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around. Together with alcohol…not good.

“I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable.”

Wayne and Coleen have been together since they were teenagers and although the ex-United star has not always been faithful, his wife has remained a constant by his side.