Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a transfer deal for Club Brugge attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere.

The 20-year-old looks a hugely promising young player after becoming more of a regular in Club Brugge’s first-team in recent years, with a total of 84 appearances and 12 goals for the club.

De Ketelaere is now increasingly catching the eye on the big stage, having recently played a key role in the Belgian side’s Champions League draw with star-studded Paris Saint-Germain, whilst also scoring for Belgium against Italy in the Nations League on Sunday.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal are just a few of the teams looking at De Ketelaere at the moment, and it would be exciting to see the Belgian starlet in the Premier League.

De Ketelaere has played a number of different roles in his career so far, having initially been more of a left-back or midfielder, though he now seems to have settled on playing up front.

Liverpool would do well to strengthen in that area of the pitch, with Jurgen Klopp looking a little overly reliant on Mohamed Salah in recent times, though in fairness the Egyptian superstar is not a bad player to have to rely on.

Still, De Ketelaere looks like he could be the perfect long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, who has looked to be on the wane for a while now.

Arsenal also look a bit light up front after the dip in form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract, though the Gunners surely need to get themselves back in Europe before they can hope to complete for a signing like this.

United, meanwhile, are perhaps not as much in need of a signing in attack right now, after splashing out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho over the summer.

Some fans may feel, however, that De Ketelaere would be worth bringing in to replace attacking players like Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who don’t look like being reliable long-term options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, while of course it’s always a boost to land a top player ahead of major rivals like Liverpool.