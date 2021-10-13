(Video) Chelsea legend Didier Drogba bags hat-trick in charity match and performs trademark celebration

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba proved that he’s still got the magic touch by netting a hat-trick in a Marseille legends game at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday.

Drogba, one of the finest strikers in Premier League history, dusted off his boots to feature for Marseille legends against a UNICEF XI managed by Arsene Wenger.

The Ivorian, despite now being 43-years-old and three years post-retirement, has clearly retained a significant amount of his ability with a ball at his feet.

Drogba netted a hat-trick in the game, which finished 7-4 to Marseille legends, which included this emphatic finish into the bottom corner.

Not only is the finish trademark Drogba, but the celebration brings back so many fond memories of the forward wheeling away after scoring important goals for Chelsea.

On this evidence, he could still do a job upfront for someone. Though, he was playing against slightly overweight and washed-up defenders – it’s hardly a back-line of Virgil Van Dijks.

That said, with Romelu Lukaku beginning to stutter after a fast start to life back at Chelsea, could Drogba return and make the difference for the Blues for a third time? Probably not.