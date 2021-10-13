Manchester United reportedly remain keen on a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting talents in world football right now after scoring a staggering 68 goals in 67 games since his move to Dortmund.

It’s little surprise that the Haaland transfer rumours have been almost non-stop in recent months, and the latest is that we could see both Man Utd and Man City battling for him in the near future, according to the Times.

Haaland is mentioned as being a top target for City, with talks expected to take place over a possible move to the Etihad Stadium in January, and with the report describing it as being almost a ‘foregone conclusion’ that he’ll be leaving Dortmund.

Still, the Times add that United also remain keen on signing the prolific 21-year-old, and there’s no doubt he’d be a dream signing to come in alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Haaland and Sancho formed a great partnership together when they were both at Dortmund, and it would be electrifying to see them linking up again at Old Trafford.

The youngster could also no doubt learn a great deal from playing alongside Ronaldo, who has been one of the finest footballers of his generation, and a similar style of lethal goal-scorer to Haaland.

City might be the more tempting destination for Haaland right now, however, given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made another poor start to this season, suggesting they remain some way behind their rivals in the hunt for major trophies.