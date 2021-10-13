Arsenal transfer update as Liverpool lay out demands for potential midfielder deal

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the right price amid recent Arsenal transfer rumours involving the midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is struggling for playing time in Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment, but it seems the Reds are still not too keen on just letting him go on the cheap.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are keen to bring the England international back for a second spell, and Liverpool could be open to a deal on the right terms, having initially paid so much to sign him from the Gunners in the first place.

Arsenal fans were not too impressed with the Ox rumours emerging over the last few days, but it’s easy to see why Mikel Arteta might be considering a move.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was a key player for Arsenal in his first spell, and he also started brightly at Liverpool before a variety of factors saw him fall down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old has had his fitness troubles in his time at Anfield, and there’s also plenty of competition for places in Klopp’s squad.

It could also be argued that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility has worked against him, as it means he ends up being more of a backup to other players who are more specialists in those roles.