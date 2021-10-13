Liverpool scouts impressed by Leeds United trio

Leeds United are a solid club with a great playing squad, however, currently without the luxury of playing in the Champions League, with that comes the risk of other clubs looking to snap up a good deal.

One club reportedly keeping a close eye on a handful of the Whites players are domestic rivals Liverpool, who, according to Football Insider, have been impressed by a trio of players.

It has been previously claimed by the same outlet that scouts working for the Reds are monitoring midfielder Kalvin Phillips and wide-attacker Raphinha.

However, in a more recent report, the latest star to impress the 2019-20 Premier League champions has been goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Meslier, 21, joined the Whites from Lorient in 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following summer in a deal worth £5.9m.

Since arriving at Elland Road, the young Frenchman has been a revelation and by all accounts, his calmness under pressure is what is attracting some pretty hefty interest.

Given the evolution of football over the past few years, especially when it comes to fast-paced, high-pressing tactics, you can certainly see why a club of Liverpool’s stature would be keen to explore the possibility of signing a young player capable of developing his game even further.