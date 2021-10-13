Manchester City consider move for striker who impressed at Euro 2020

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have reportedly identified Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a player who could strengthen their attacking ranks.

Club legend Sergio Aguero departed the Etihad over the summer transfer window, signing for Barcelona on a free transfer. The champions failed to sign a striker to replace him.

That leaves Spanish international Ferran Torres as the man most capable of playing that role in Pep Guardiola’s squad, but he is more effective drifting in from the left or right channel.

With City not having a natural striker at their disposal, you imagine that will be an area they look to address in either the January or summer window in 2022.

According to Fichajes, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who impressed for Sweden at Euro 2020, has emerged as a potential option for the Manchester giants.

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing Sweden international Alexander Isak

MORE: Mino Raiola set to hold Haaland talks with Premier League club in January

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Two ways Man Utd could line up vs Leicester with three-man defence to cope with injury crisis
Chelsea trio feature alongside midfield Man United duo: Premier League’s best soon-to-be free agents
Barcelona star accepts new contract offer with highest release clause in club’s history

Isak only signed a contract extension over the summer, but there is suggestion in the report that La Real could look to cash-in if the price is right.

Isak is only 22-year-olds, so has plenty of room for growth, all while already being one of the finest centre-forwards on offer in La Liga.

On paper, he’s a target that makes perfect sense for Man City. It’s unclear how highly he ranks on their striker shortlist, however.

More Stories Alexander Isak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.