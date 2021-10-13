Manchester United linked with Chelsea target as Harry Maguire replacement

Manchester United could reportedly target Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for club captain Harry Maguire, according to a surprise report.

Man United’s defensive line was somewhat of a shambles prior to Maguire’s big-money move from Leicester City. The England international has steadied the ship and looks set to form a formidable partnership with centre-back superstar Raphael Varane.

That said, a report by Fichajes goes as far as claiming that Maguire might not even be a starter at Old Trafford come the start of next season, with the club understood to be seeking a long-term, alternative partner for Varane.

The report, which really ought to be taken with a pinch of salt as a result of that claim alone, suggests that Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who plays with Varane for France, could be the man for Man United.

Manchester United are being linked with Chelsea target Jules Kounde

As was reported by the Guardian on the final day of August, Chelsea tried and failed to get Kounde through the door in the summer. It’d be a surprise if the champions of Europe had completely abandoned their interest in the 22-year-old.

We’d expect Chelsea to return to the race to sign Kounde, but it seems highly unlikely that they’ll be joined by Premier League rivals Manchester United, especially at the expense of a player as influential as Maguire.

