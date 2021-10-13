Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba is happy with life at Manchester United, but is undecided on whether to sign a new contract.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, journalist Fabrizio Romano said that while Pogba is happy with the atmosphere at the club, he doesn’t expect him to make a decision yet.

Fans of the club will surely want this to be resolved as soon as possible as it’s such an unwanted distraction for everyone when being focused on the pitch surely has to be a priority, but it looks like a final decision is not yet close.

He said: “What I know is Pogba is happy with Man United life. He’s happy with the atmosphere, with Ronaldo, Varane, Sancho signings, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to sign a contract.

“He has a Man Utd life side and a contract side. And on the contract side there’s been no agreement. There has been a new contract on the table since the start of July/end of June.

“I don’t see Pogba deciding in a few days or weeks, and I will be curious to see Man United’s position.

“From what I’m told it’s also a personal decision. He’s spent his whole career with Man United and Juventus and he’s not as young now so he needs to decide if he wants to continue his career in England at Man United and maybe retire there or try something new like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona. So new country, new life, new city, new league.

“Of course it’s about money, but at the same time, it’s about personal life. What he wants to do for the final years of his career.

“He’s not decided yet. At the moment from what I’m told there’s no decision from both sides, with Pogba and Man United all saying the same.”

The ???????? of half-volleys ? This @paulpogba strike gets better with every angle ? pic.twitter.com/U5AxnqeTJp — Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2021

Pogba returned to Manchester United under Jose Mourinho in 2016, and has had a mixed time since his transfer from Juventus.

In terms of numbers, the 28-year-old has 38 goals and 49 assists to his name, including seven that he has already registered in a record-breaking start to this season.

Pogba has re-energised his Man United career since current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge and has arguably been at his most consistent and best under the Norwegian.

While there hasn’t been much in terms of trophies under Solskjaer just yet, Pogba has won silverware at United.

He helped Mourinho’s side to win the Europa League and Carabao Cup double in 2017, which were The Red Devils’ last trophies.

However, at international level Pogba was a key player in the French team that won the World Cup in 2018.

One imagines Pogba could easily have been tempted to move to another major European club after a slightly underwhelming spell at Old Trafford, but fans will surely be pleased to hear he’s happy with how things are going, as he can be such a classy performer on his day.