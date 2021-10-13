Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has slammed the omission of Chelsea goalkeeper and international colleague Edouard Mendy from the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

Following Senegal’s win over Namibia, Mane was flabbergasted at the goalkeeper not being included in the 30-man shortlist that only included one goalie this time around: Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“It is unacceptable,” he told reporters, as quoted by the Metro. “I do not understand, these are things to deplore.”

Mendy was part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League last season, becoming the first African goalkeeper to ever win the competition.

The 29-year-old was in fine form during that run too, keeping nine clean sheets from 12 games and conceding just three times in the entire tournament.

He has added to that tally this season as well. Securing a clean sheet in The Blues group stage opener against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Mane has also had the honour of winning the Champions League. Lifting the trophy in 2019, and even scored a goal in the 2018 final that Liverpool lost to a Gareth Bale inspired Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old looks to be back to his old self this season after a tricky campaign last year, and it only bodes well for The Reds.

Since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, Mane has become one of the top attackers in world football and a key component of an extremely strong forward line.

In his 227 appearances for Liverpool Mane has scored an impressive 102 goals and also contributed with a further 43 assists.