Newcastle United’s new owners reportedly already have their eye on another takeover bid of a major European club.

Reports in Italy claim the Magpies’ Saudi investors are also preparing to try buying Serie A giants Inter Milan in a surprise move, while Marseille are another club being considered as an alternative.

Inter are in financial trouble, however, so may be a realistic option as their current owners could accept an offer to sell sometime soon.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be excited by the big changes at St James’ Park right now, but it’s intriguing to see that their investors aren’t finished there.

It could be that this will lead to Newcastle and Inter entering into a useful relationship regarding player deals, but it’s not obvious if that might end up hurting the Premier League side in some ways.

Manchester City’s owners notably also have control of clubs like New York City FC, Melbourne City, Girona and others, so maybe Newcastle and Inter will become part of a new-look franchise.