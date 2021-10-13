Odds on next England manager see two joint faves top ex-Liverpool duo

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to see his contract as head of the Three Lions’ first-team expire after the 2022 World Cup.

Despite it still being unclear whether or not Southgate will renew his deal or look to walk away, online bookmakers have already opened their betting lines for who could take charge next.

Surprisingly, although the bookies’ list includes in excess of 30 managers, the top 12 favourites to take over from Southgate sees some pretty big names touted for one of football’s biggest jobs.

Next England Manager Odds
Sean Dyche     5/1
Dean Smith     5/1
Eddie Howe     7/1
Frank Lampard    12/1
Steven Gerrard    12/1
Graham Potter    12/1
Brendan Rodgers    16/1
Aidy Boothroyd    16/1
Steve Holland    16/1
Arsene Wenger    20/1
Jose Mourinho    20/1
Gary Neville    25/1
Jamie Carragher (not one of the top 13 favourites)   100/1
