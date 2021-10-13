Odds on next England manager see two joint faves top ex-Liverpool duo

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to see his contract as head of the Three Lions’ first-team expire after the 2022 World Cup.

Despite it still being unclear whether or not Southgate will renew his deal or look to walk away, online bookmakers have already opened their betting lines for who could take charge next.

MORE: Chelsea trio feature alongside midfield Man United duo: Premier League’s best soon-to-be free agents

Surprisingly, although the bookies’ list includes in excess of 30 managers, the top 12 favourites to take over from Southgate sees some pretty big names touted for one of football’s biggest jobs.