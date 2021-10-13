Barcelona are set to announce the contract renewal of wonderkid Pedri later this week.

But while this would be a pretty run of the mill event for a club like Barcelona and a player like Pedri, the figures surrounding the contract are hard to believe.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported via his Twitter page that his new contract will include a release clause of one billion Euros.

Yes, you read that right. One Billion Euros.

It will be the biggest release clause in Barcelona’s prestigious history and confirms their commitment to the 18-year-old’s future and belief in his potential. Romano has also reported that Pedri and his agent have accepted the proposal.

You can see Romano’s tweet on the news below.

The release clause included in Pedri’s new contract will be historical for Barcelona. 1B euros, one billion – 1.000 millones de euros. It’s gonna be higher clause in Barça history. ??? #FCB Announcement expected this week from FCB – Pedri and his agent accepted the proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2021

Pedri, who made his breakthrough into the Barcelona first team last year after being signed from Las Palmas, has been dubbed as Andres Iniesta’s heir, as per the Guardian and others, and the release clause from Barcelona would indicate that the Blaugrana also believe the hype.

The young Spaniard has impressed at the senior level, earning himself a call up to the Spain Euro 2020 squad, and being one of the 10 nominees for the Kopa trophy, along with other wonderkids such as Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood and Ryan Gravenberch.

The kind of money thrown around in football these days is pretty extraordinary, but we imagine it will be some time before Barcelona have to worry about anyone triggering a clause worth quite this much!