Spanish giants Real Madrid want to bring former defender Sergio Reguilon back to the club.

Reports from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, suggest that Los Blancos are keen to secure a high-quality squad option in the position, as they are currently quite light there ahead of the likely departure of Marcelo in the near future.

However, the report also indicates that Florentino Perez, Real Madrid’s club president, does not believe the left-back to be worth the fee of the buy-back clause and will try to renegotiate with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to lower the price by €7 to €10 million.

A key factor in them wanting to lower the price for the Spaniard, is that they don’t believe he has improved enough since his move to the white side of North London in summer 2020. And thus do not believe he currently commands a fee equal to their buy-back clause, which is reported to be around €40 million.

The 24-year-old is without doubt the best left-back Spurs have at the club, and this is reflected in him being a regular starter for them. But while he can be impressive going forward. At the same time, he can be a defensive liability, and he will need to become more secure in this regard if he is to become a top left-back.

Reguilon has made 45 appearances for Spurs since joining, registering seven assists.