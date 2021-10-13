Report: Barcelona to face Boca Juniors in match honoring Diego Maradona

Almost a year has passed since the death of Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest of all time. On November 25, it will be a memorable day in Argentina and throughout the world, and there will be several tributes to the eternal ’10’ of the Argentina team.

According to Turki Alalshikh, director of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority, one of these tributes is a match between two clubs that Maradona played for in FC Barcelona and Boca Juniors.

The host nation wants the teams to come complete with their starting players, but that won’t be very easy, mainly because of the Spanish calendar, which will be busy with LaLiga matches in November.

Furthermore, a couple of days before the 25th, Barcelona will have a UEFA Champions League match against Benfica. Meanwhile, in the Argentine calendar, Boca Juniors will also have important games, playing against Club Atlético Independiente.

Also, Marca reports that Boca Juniors’ board of directors has not yet received any formal invitation from Saudi Arabia. Still, they already know that it would be impossible to travel and play with their main cast, mainly because of this crucial match against Independiente, and they would not make efforts to postpone it.

Therefore, even with all these impossibilities, we have to wait to see what happens and if Barcelona and Boca Juniors will play this friendly in the form of a tribute to Diego Armando Maradona.