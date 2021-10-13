“What went wrong?” – These football fans stunned as Samir Nasri unveils new rotund look in charity match

Some football fans on Twitter have been losing their minds after Samir Nasri featured for Marseille legends in a charity match at the Stade Velodrome… looking a little rotund.

Throughout Nasri’s career at the top level, whether it be for Arsenal or Manchester City, there was never a question mark over his footballing ability. His off the field affairs, which brought unwanted attention to his private life, were a different matter entirely.

Nasri could never have been considered the ultimate professional, not even close, and that may well be why he has managed to let himself go to such a degree just FIVE WEEKS after announcing his retirement for the game.

Samir Nasri was previously one of the biggest talents the Premier League had to offer

As the 34-year-old pulled on the Marseille shirt once again in a charity match, nobody was discussing the joy of seeing him back on a football pitch once again, rather how his weight has ballooned during his time away from football.

Twitter went absolutely mental after the unflattering snaps began to circulate…

