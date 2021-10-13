Manchester City star sets conditions for signing new contract as Barcelona monitor his situation

Manchester City
Posted by

Raheem Sterling has reportedly set a key condition for signing a new contract with Manchester City as Barcelona consider a potential transfer deal.

The England international has struggled for playing time in Pep Guardiola’s side in recent times, and one imagines he could get the chance to feature more regularly with a number of other top clubs around Europe.

Sterling has been a star performer for City for many years, and also showed his quality with his Euro 2020 performances for England in the summer.

Still, his City future now looks in some doubt as the Sun report that he wants assurances over being a key part of Guardiola’s plans before signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling’s Manchester City future remains in some doubt
More Stories / Latest News
“Maybe he should move” – Pundit gives transfer advice to Manchester United star
Arsenal transfer update as Liverpool lay out demands for potential midfielder deal
Manchester United scouts assess highly-rated young Chelsea transfer target

The report adds that Barcelona are monitoring Sterling’s situation, and it could be hard for the 26-year-old to turn down an offer from the Nou Camp.

Sterling would surely play more often in this struggling Barca side, who could do with adding a top forward after the blow of losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

City fans will surely be rooting for Sterling to stay at the club after his immense contribution to their recent success, and it does seem puzzling that this saga has been allowed to drag on as it has.

More Stories Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.