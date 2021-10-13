Manchester United scouts assess highly-rated young Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United have reportedly been scouting Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as they become the latest club linked with the talented youngster.

Tchouameni has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, and is also now a full senior France international as he continues to establish himself at the very highest level.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, Tchouameni’s main suitors are Chelsea and Juventus at the moment, but Man Utd have also had scouts take a look at the 21-year-old.

Red Devils fans will surely be pleased with this news, even if there’s nothing more concrete at the moment, with midfield clearly an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Tchouameni looks like he could be a significant upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, but time will tell if he’ll be a priority over other names.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is another top young midfielder who’s been talked up as United’s top target by the Manchester Evening News, so it may be that they go for the player who’s more proven in the Premier League.

Tchouameni could also be a fine signing for Chelsea if they can win the race for his signature, with the Blues likely to soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante.

