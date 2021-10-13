“There is no easy game” – Thiago Silva discusses Brazil’s upcoming fixture versus Uruguay

The Brazil national team will close out this international window at home when they welcome Uruguay to the Arena Amazónia.

Following some criticism for their form against Venezuela and Colombia, the Seleção hopes to end this set of FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures with a convincing win over Uruguay, who’s coming to Brazil folowing a draw versus Colombia and a loss to Argentina.

Chelsea FC defender Thiago Silva spoke to the media at a press conference, where UOL Esporte relayed the comments made by the Brazilian defender.

The defender stressed the importance of mental strength due to the confrontation factors and reinforced that the Brazilian group is ready for the game versus Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez.

“It’s a game unlike any other because of the rivalry, because of everything that involves Brazil and Uruguay. We know that against Uruguay, there is no easy game. You have to have a lot of mental strength for the off-field issue, provocation,”

“But we are prepared because we have a great technical committee that prepares us for this. We have had positive results against this team. In the last two games, we have not yielded what we usually do, but you can be sure that we are looking for this improvement,”

Despite not their form not looking well, Brazil continues to lead the entire standings with 28 points, and Argentina is trailing their rival in second place as La Albiceleste has 22 points. There are only seven matches left in the World Cup Qualifiers, and it seems as though Brazil has their spot secured for Qatar.