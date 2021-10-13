USMNT teen sensation Ricardo Pepi reveals the Premier League and La Liga clubs he would play for in Europe

Becoming a sensation puts you in the sight of everyone inside and outside your country, which is the case for USMNT’s and FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi.

For this reason, different clubs around the world have approached to know a little more about the Mexican-American. Clubs such as Juventus, Fiorentina, Milan, Wolfsburg, and even Bayern Munich have been interested in possibly bringing the 18-year-old to their squad.

However, for Pepi, the mission can be much bigger without wanting to disrespect the other institutions. In an interview with TUDN (via AS), Pepi spoke about the clubs he would like to play someday.

“I am a young player who has to grow a lot in football; obviously, the plan would be to one day play for Real Madrid, Barça, Chelsea, or any big team,” Pepi said.

The 18-year-old believes he’s coming to his prime to take the leap and leave the comfort zone of the United States. The only condition that he will put for his transfer is that, besides being a club in either UEFA Europa or Champions League, they can provide him with substantial minutes of play as players like Gianluca Busio and Giovanni Reyna have today.