England National Team
England and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has called for patience for England’s new-look midfield following England’s 1-1 draw with Hungary last night.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a post-match interview, he explained that it was the first time that he, Mason Mount and Phil Foden had all played together so it wasn’t going to be perfect.

Gareth Southgate made nine changes to the team that beat Andorra 5-0 on Saturday, with only Manchester City duo John Stones and Foden keeping their spots in the team.

England went 1-0 down after Luke Shaw gave away a penalty for a high boot, before England manager an equaliser through Stones. However, they could not conjure up a second goal despite having an xG value of 2.26

