England and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has called for patience for England’s new-look midfield following England’s 1-1 draw with Hungary last night.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a post-match interview, he explained that it was the first time that he, Mason Mount and Phil Foden had all played together so it wasn’t going to be perfect.

? "It's the first time me, Mason [Mount] and Phil [Foden] have played as a three." Declan Rice says the system England played last night wasn't going to be perfect after one game pic.twitter.com/6Pf0vrnLnZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 13, 2021

Gareth Southgate made nine changes to the team that beat Andorra 5-0 on Saturday, with only Manchester City duo John Stones and Foden keeping their spots in the team.

England (2.26) 1-1 (1.10) Hungary — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 12, 2021

England went 1-0 down after Luke Shaw gave away a penalty for a high boot, before England manager an equaliser through Stones. However, they could not conjure up a second goal despite having an xG value of 2.26