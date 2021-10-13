(Video) Fabrizio Romano explains Paul Pogba’s Man United contract situation

Manchester United fans face an eager wait to learn whether or not midfielder Paul Pogba will commit his long-term future to the Red Devils or if he will move on next summer, for free.

That’s because the Frenchman’s contract with United expires in under 12-months time and should the Red Devils’ hierarchy fail to extend the midfielder’s deal – he will be free to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England as early as January 2022.

MORE: Newcastle could aim higher than signing Manchester United trio, says ex-Red Devil

Now with just a matter of months until the new year is upon us, leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who spoke recently on Rio Ferdinand’s ‘FIVE’ channel, has lifted the lid on the current situation surrounding the 2018 World Cup winner.