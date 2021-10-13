Newcastle United could be set to make an approach to sign Chelsea attacker Timo Werner in January.

According to German publication BILD, The Magpies have interest in the services of Werner and will look to sign the sign him in January.

Werner has has a mixed spell at Chelsea since joining in the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old has assisted an impressive 13 times in 41 Premier League appearances for The Blues. But it is his goalscoring that most comes into question.

He has only netted seven times from these appearances, despite accruing an xG value of 14.1.

Expected Goals, otherwise known as xG, measures how likely a player is to score based on the quality of the chances they have.

This means that the quality of chances Werner should have been enough to score more than double the amount he has scored in his Premier League career.

That being said, Werner is still an important asset to Chelsea and their build-up play. In terms of movement in the channels, there are not too many more gifted than the German, hence why he is able to get so many assists.

Werner scored twice for Hansi Flick’s Germany as they brushed aside North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying.