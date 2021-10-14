Newcastle United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot following their recent takeover.

The Magpies are now under new ownership that could see them launch a Manchester City-esque revolution at the club, with the biggest names in world football now perfectly affordable for them.

Rabiot is the latest big name to be linked with Newcastle, with a report from Calciomercato suggesting Juventus could make the France international available in the near future as they seek to change things in midfield.

Some Newcastle fans might be hoping for more exciting names than Rabiot, but in fairness City didn’t start off by landing the likes of Sergio Aguero or Yaya Toure straight away.

Rabiot was a key player for Paris Saint-Germain a few years ago, and it’s slightly surprising that he’s not managed to get going for much of his career in Serie A.

Calciomercato now suggest Juve could look to offload the 26-year-old and sign someone like Donny van de Beek as a replacement.

NUFC would do well to capitalise on this situation and bring in someone with Champions League experience to their squad to help kick-start what the new owners will hope to be an exciting new era at St James’ Park.