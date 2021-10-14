Arsenal transfer news: Gunners consider £34m La Liga raid

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.

Fekir was previously ranked among the most promising attacking players on the planet during his time with Lyon. His career has not quite taken off as many predicted, with the Frenchman being 28-years-old and without a trophy win at club level.

That said, there’s still plenty of time left for Fekir to taste success later down the line, with a move to the Premier League potentially in the offing for the former France international.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal would be prepared to offer Fekir the opportunity to play Premier League football, with the Gunners prepared to part with €40m [£34m] in order to get the deal done.

Arsenal have made a clear effort to build for the future during Mikel Arteta’s time at the helm, but signing a player at the absolute peak of their powers would not be a bad idea, should they be hoping to get back into the top six.

Fekir falls into that bracket, but Arsenal have no dire need for a new attacking midfielder following the permanent acquisition of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

He is an undoubtedly talented player, but you could forgive Arsenal fans if they felt as though their cash could be better spent elsewhere, potentially on a new centre-forward.