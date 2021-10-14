Thierry Henry piles pressure onto Mikel Arteta with Arsenal comments

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has appeared to question the style of play under current manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have mostly looked pretty unconvincing under Arteta, even if the Spanish tactician got off to a promising start with an FA Cup final victory in his first season in charge.

Since then it’s mostly been downhill for Arteta’s Arsenal, who didn’t even finish high enough to qualify for the Europa League last season.

Arsenal then made a terrible start to this campaign as they lost all three of their opening games without scoring a single goal, though they’ve recovered a bit since then.

Henry, who played for far better Arsenal sides than this, seems thoroughly unconvinced by the way the team is progressing, however, with the Frenchman’s comments likely to be significant due to his involvement with a potential takeover bid by Spotify chief Daniel Ek, as reported by Sky Sports and others.

“I don’t know if things are going in the right direction. I watched the Brighton game. Did you watch it?” Henry said at the Prime Video Presents Sport 2021 showcase event, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’ve seen us beating Norwich before, winning at Burnley, beating Tottenham at home – because we always beat Tottenham at home.

“I was more than happy when we beat Tottenham as we were on a good run but I was waiting to see a performance, away from home, against a team that passes the ball. And, instead, we suffered.

“I was waiting to see the Brighton game, to see if we could have the ball and keep the ball, away from home, retaining possession, against a dangerous Brighton side.

“When we used to lose, even after I left the team, it was always said that Arsenal don’t have a Plan B and that they passed too much for the sake of passing.

“But I didn’t see that from Arsenal in the Brighton match. I saw Brighton do that.”